Citizens Business Bank Purchases New Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

