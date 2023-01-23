Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $80,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,561.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,571.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,463.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,317.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

