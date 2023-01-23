Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 311,631 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,631 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Xcel Energy worth $98,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 93.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 875,954 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

