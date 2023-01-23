Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 900 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $80,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $570.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.33.

Shares of NOC opened at $450.76 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

