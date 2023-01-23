Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 302,406 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $86,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth $283,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.45 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

