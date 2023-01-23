Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,312,000 after purchasing an additional 567,715 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1,225.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,439 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of General Mills by 92.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 320,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Price Performance

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

NYSE GIS opened at $77.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

