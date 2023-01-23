Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $180.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $122.84 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

