Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 127.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

CVCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

