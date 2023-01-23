Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $23.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 127.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
