First Busey (BUSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. First Busey had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

First Busey Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 43.44%.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $56,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $175,444. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.