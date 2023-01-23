Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONB opened at $18.02 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 134.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

