First Bancorp (FBNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts expect First Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $39.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBNC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.