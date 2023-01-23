Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $129.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.57.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

