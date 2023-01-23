Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Altice USA to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $4.80 on Monday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 22.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

