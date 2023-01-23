Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $70.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 42,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

