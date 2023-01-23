General Electric (GE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. General Electric has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.40-$2.80 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $77.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.38. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $81.18.

General Electric Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.