Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.09.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $165.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

