Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $44.59 million and $46,563.45 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000988 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00012399 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,833,620 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.