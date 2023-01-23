Microsoft (MSFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Microsoft has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Microsoft to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $240.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.88.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 522 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

