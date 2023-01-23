Simmons First National (SFNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simmons First National Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $22.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Simmons First National by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

