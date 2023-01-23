AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $107,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 919,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,038,000 after acquiring an additional 50,747 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 152,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 66,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.5% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

ABBV opened at $149.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.