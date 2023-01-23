Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $101.10 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $101,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 161.3% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 116.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

PSA opened at $289.10 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.31 and a 200-day moving average of $305.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

