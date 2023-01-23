Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,433 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Realty Income worth $71,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Realty Income by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.42 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

