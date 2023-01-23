Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $68.48 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,483 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $68,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,867,000 after buying an additional 257,986 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,372,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,518,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,291,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $280.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $360.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,761 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,688 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

