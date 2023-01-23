Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,158 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,158 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $130,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 118,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 58,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,467 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,095,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $254,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $450.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

