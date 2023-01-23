Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,706 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,145,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,128,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $398.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.