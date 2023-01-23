Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Lessened by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $387,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 31.1% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $3,221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Block Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $76.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of -81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $1,841,216.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,863. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.