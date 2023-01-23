Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 749,296 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 749,296 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Kinder Morgan worth $66,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,485,000 after buying an additional 420,339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,001,000 after buying an additional 764,687 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after buying an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after buying an additional 1,559,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,320 in the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

