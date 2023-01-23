Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,867 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Chubb worth $68,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after buying an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 99.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 507.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after buying an additional 376,859 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $64,747,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 882,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,572,000 after buying an additional 331,002 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $220.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.80. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $230.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

