Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 53,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 150.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 54,735 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 531,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.21 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

