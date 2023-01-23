Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $65.59 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,938 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Extra Space Storage worth $65,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $150.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

