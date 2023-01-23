Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $928,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

