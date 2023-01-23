Advisor OS LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Accenture by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,761 shares of company stock worth $12,672,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture stock opened at $280.47 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $360.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.16. The firm has a market cap of $176.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

