Gratus Capital LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $112,686,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,692,000 after purchasing an additional 667,462 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after buying an additional 193,018 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.