Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 55,030 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,588,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,030 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 0.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $161,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $122.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.49. The company has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

