Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 54,071 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $71,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 23.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $178.46 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.29.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,250 shares of company stock worth $22,235,385 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

