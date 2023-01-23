SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of SBA Communications worth $71,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC opened at $296.81 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.31.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

