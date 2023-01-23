Advisor OS LLC Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth about $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,024.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,675.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,384.95. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,569.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.