3M (MMM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.9 %

MMM opened at $120.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average of $126.34. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $176.02.

3M Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $226,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in 3M by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 384,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,453,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.