Gratus Capital LLC Has $816,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $87.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average is $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

