Lincoln National Corp Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $39.03 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

