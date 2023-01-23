Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after buying an additional 167,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after buying an additional 148,584 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 199,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $7,320,000.

DSI opened at $74.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $88.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

