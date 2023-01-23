Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $45.40 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94.

