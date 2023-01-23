Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 3.14% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

NASDAQ:PRN opened at $89.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.89. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $102.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

