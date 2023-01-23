Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,192 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.53% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGGO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 650.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,262,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,796 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,093,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,711,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,360.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 924,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 887,325 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 651.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after buying an additional 869,614 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

