Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,262,000 after acquiring an additional 803,252 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,176,000 after purchasing an additional 220,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,144,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

