Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

NYSE PEG opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

