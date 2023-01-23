Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after buying an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.1 %

Zoetis stock opened at $163.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.81. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $205.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

