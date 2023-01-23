AMG National Trust Bank Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

