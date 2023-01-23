AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 3,996 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $100.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

