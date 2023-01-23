AMG National Trust Bank Buys 4,599 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLW opened at $35.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

